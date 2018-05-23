The anticipation for Nicki Minaj’s forthcoming album, Queen, is building up and it looks like she has more surprises up her sleeve.

The New York native took to Instagram to say that she was prepared to make a major announcement during her Tuesday taping of The Ellen Show, but had to cancel her appearance due to “doctor’s orders.” But she plans to make it via social media later today.

What do you think the Barbie will announce to topple the time when she released “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” at the same damn time on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 podcast? She already told us that she embarking on tour, and she claims it’s best one yet.

Rest assured, those questions will be answered in the near future. Stay tuned.