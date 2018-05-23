The owner of Brooklyn Hip Hop club Love/Lust is suing the New York Police Department and the New York State Liquor Authority, claiming that an officer has been extorting him dating back to 2014.

Imran Jairam says that his club has been subject to “endless” inspections and “selective enforcement” because his establishment supports Hip Hop and Hip Hop-centered clientele. He alleges the cops have been making illegal arrests of the patrons including illegal stop and frisk arrests.

The lawsuit also claims that Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez insisted on Jairam provide 11 round-trip tickets to Puerto Rico worth $80,000 shortly after Hurricane Maria flattened the island.

Club Love/Lust was where Brooklyn rappers Casanova 2X and the ever-controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine settled their longstanding beef.