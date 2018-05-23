There are campaigns to remove R. Kelly’s music from streaming platforms, but he’s laughing all the way to the bank.

“I’ma tell you something,” Kelly, 51, said in a video from May 17 that surfaced Tuesday. “I’ma take this musical s—t, and I’ma inject these motherf—kers … I’m handcuffed by my destiny. It’s too late. They shoulda did this s—t 30 years ago. It’s too late. The music has been injected into the world.”

Kelly’s streams have seen a slight increase after Spotify announced that they were enforcing a new policy on artists accused of “harmful” or “hateful” conduct. Before the announcement, he averaged 6,584,000 weekly streams for the year, but from May 10 to May 16 he garnered 6,676,000 streams for the week, according to Nielsen Music.

Over the past two years, his music averaged 4,709,000 weekly streams in 2016 and 5,666,000 weekly streams in 2017. For 2018 to date, he averages 6,674,000 weekly streams from Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and other platforms.

Maybe people are trying to get their last streams of R. Kelly’s music before the rest of the streaming platforms follow suit.