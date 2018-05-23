An event at a Toronto-based restaurant co-owned by Drake ended deadly on Sunday night when Jaiden Jackson, 28, was shot and killed while leaving Pick 6ix.

Toronto police report two armed men jumped out of a black Honda Civic and began shooting at him. Jackson ran to an underground parking lot, where the two men and the driver chased him. They continued shooting until they fled the scene.

Jackson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Drake didn’t make a comment about the issue yet.

In other Drizzy related news, the countdown for his forthcoming album Scorpion has begun. We don’t know when it’s slate to be released, but the 6 God has been dropping hints on social media.

🦂 sightings A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

🦂 family A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 21, 2018 at 3:48pm PDT