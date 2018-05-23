Stacey Abrams Becomes First Black Woman to be Nominated for Governor

Stacey Abrams is the first Black woman to be nominated for governor of the United States.

The former Georgia lawmaker and author won the Democratic Party primary on Tuesday. A Democrat has not held the red state’s governor’s seat since 2003.

Ms Abrams, 44, prevailed over Stacey Evans, a 40-year-old state representative, with three-quarters of the vote. She is set to face her Republican candidate in November.

Georgia is deeply conservative. If Abrams takes home this win, she will be the first person from an ethnic minority to represent the southern state.

The US currently has six female governors.