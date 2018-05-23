Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed that the team has accepted the invitation to visit the White House on June 5.

As for who will attend, that’s an individual decision, Pederson said.

“Excited to be going, to be honored as world champions. I think it’s a great honor,” Pederson said Tuesday before the Eagles held their first spring practice.

“We’re still working through some logistics right now, so we don’t have all the details of the date. Excited to be going. It’s an individual basis [on players deciding to go or not]. It’s one of those things where we’re working through a ton of things. At the same time, it’s an individual decision.”

Some players, most notably safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive end Chris Long, have already said they won’t go because of their feelings for President Trump.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, for one, said he would attend if that’s what the majority of the team wants.

Pederson said veteran running back Darren Sproles and defensive end Michael Bennett are the only two who aren’t showing up this week for OTAs, which are voluntary.

Sproles is recovering from ACL surgery last fall. He has often missed OTAs to work out on his own. Pederson said he’s not concerned about Bennett, who is in his first season with the Eagles. Bennett spent the past several seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.