Wiz Khalifa and Gucci Mane linked up in Miami yesterday to record the music video for their recent single, “Real Rich.” It looks like this collaboration may have birthed a full blown EP.

While on set, the “See You Again” rapper took to Instagram live to announce that he is working on a joint project with La Flare himself.

“Alright, so next, we working on our muthafuckin’ album, right?” Wiz says while walking down the street, to which Gucci responds, “Yep, we doing a mixtape tonight.”

Later in the clip below, the “I Get the Bag” rapper teased that he has a mind blowing studio. “Wait ’til you see the studio. It’ll muthafuckin’ blow your mind.” The Taylor Gang vet responded, “Alright, I’m gonna come thru. We ’bout to knock out hella shit.”

The duo’s “Real Rich” is a single featured on Wiz’s forthcoming Rolling Papers 2, slate for a July 13th release.