The next chapter to Curren$y’s already jam-packed 2018 schedule is about to arrives on May 30th. This time he teams up with highly acclaimed record producer and composer out of New York City Harry Fraud. Together they are set to release their second project together entitled The Marina, the first being an EP back in 2012 entitled Cigarette Boats. The Marina will be released via Jet Life Recordings, the enterprise built solely by the self-confessed Mary Jane connoisseur.

The New Orleans rapper recently took to Instagram unveiling some fresh new artwork, as well a release date for the EP. This will serve as the fourth project of the year already for Curren$y, with The Spring Collection, Parking Lot Music, and the Air Freshna EP all dropping in February, March, and April. While a tracklist remains unknown at this stage, we can only assume it be packed with silky smooth beats, catchy rhymes/hooks, and dope vibes.

Harry Fraud was first discovered by French Montana back in 2009 and since then has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the biz including Rick Ro$$, Wiz Khalifa, Talib Kweli, Pusha T and Action Bronson. With the announcement of The Marina, it doesn’t appear to shed any new light upon Spitta’s Back At Burnies, however, it should certainly be enough to keep fans happy for the time being.