Eddie Marsan takes the role as the evil headmaster who runs the Essex school for mutants in the film.

References were given to Eddie by director David Leitch, to assist him in getting into character. One of these such references were that, Eddie’s character tortures young mutants and teaches them that their powers are a sin. “Marsan recalls that Leitch pitched the character as like someone “asking kids to pray away their gay,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Eddie drew real world inspiration from the news of the Charlottesville Riots, as the riots were composed of white supremacists defending their bigotry and fear of those who are different from them, even resorting to acts of violence which draws an uncanny resemblance to the fear of mutants from his character.