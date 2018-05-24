Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the night Brad Pitt physically confronted Harvey Weinstein after he “made a pass” at the actress, threatening to kill the troubled former filmmaking mogul.

During a conversation with Howard Stern on Wednesday, Paltrow described the time her then-boyfriend Pitt confronted the producer in 1995 after she told him about an encounter she had with Weinstein in a hotel room.

“I love him for this,” Stern says as she begins her story on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”. “I love him for this too,” Paltrow replies, adding that she never felt a predatory “vibe” from Weinstein before the incident, having considered him to be like a “father figure” to her.

Listen to the shocking interview below: