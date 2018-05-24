John Wick: Chapter 3 is releasing next year and enlisted Oscar-winning actress, Halle Berry.

The third installment of the John Wick series is said to pick up from the events happening in the previous film and facing many threats, some of which he may not be able to get out of.

After official confirmation, Berry has identified her role as Sofia in the upcoming John Wick 3. Any further details are kept tightly under wraps. But we do know that Berry will not be playing the role of a villain. Instead, she may have the romantic role with character John Wick, but that’s a surprise that must wait.

The actress has been apart of many action films such as Catwoman, Die Another Day and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Others joining John Wick are Oscar-winners Angelica Huston, Asia Kate, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, and Tiger hu Chen.

Be sure to check out John Wick: Chapter 3 in theaters starting May 17, 2009.