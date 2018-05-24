Harvey Weinstein is reportedly turning himself into authorities on Friday, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The disgraced Hollywood executive is expected to be charged for preying on Lucia Evans, who accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex in 2004.

Evans was entering her Senior year in college when she met Weinstein at a nightclub, and he invited her to the Miramax office for a daytime meeting. The movie mogul clearly didn’t want to talk too much, because he began pulling her head to his crouch shortly after she arrived.

“I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,'” she told The New Yorker. “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him.”

Evans alleges that Harvey overpowered her, and she eventually gave up.

There’s no telling if Harvey will be hit with additional charges for the other victims, but it’s a step in the right direction.