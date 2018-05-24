Can Jamie Foxx get an encore? Because fans definitely want more. Foxx will be hosting the 2018 BET Awards, making it his second time MC’ing at the awards ceremony. Last year, the audience had the pleasure of having Leslie Jones host with remarkable performances by Migos, Bruno Mars and many more.

DJ Khaled will also be playing a significant role in the award ceremony with his six nominations including album of the year with Grateful and video of the year with “Wild Thoughts.” Kendrick Lamar has been nominated for five categories. SZA and Migos have been nominated for four each. The award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on June 24th.

The first time the comedian hosted the BET Awards back in 2009, it was right after Michael Jackson passed away, shifting the program and performances to pay respect to the King of Pop. Ne-Yo, Keke Palmer, Ciara and Janet Jackson altered their performances and speeches in honor of the legendary singer. Hopefully, this time, the culture will not suffer a significant loss and it will be all fun and celebration.