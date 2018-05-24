LiAngelo Ball didn’t get an invite to the NBA Draft Combine last week, but he was invited to the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., this week.

On Wednesday (May 23), LiAngelo participated in three-on-three drills against fellow NBA Draft prospects. Representatives from 20 NBA teams were in attendance, as was LaVar Ball.

Besides the Combine, LiAngelo has private workouts scheduled with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, according to HoopsHype writer Alex Kennedy.

.@LiAngeloBall says he interviewed with the Thunder and Suns yesterday at the @ProBBallCombine. After this event ends, he has private workouts scheduled with the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 23, 2018

LiAngelo has undergone a sit-down interview with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, and is believed to be a consideration for the Lakers should he fall outside the Draft and become available on the free agent market.

Ball spent the past few months in Lithuania after a shoplifting incident in China led to his demise at UCLA, before he could play a single NCAA game.

During his time with BC Vytautas in Lithuania, he has averaged 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. His long-range game was effective though, as he was 41.5% from three.

Ball is still a mystery to many scouts who haven’t seen him play beyond high school and the limited time in Lithuania. Ball isn’t projected to be a select in the first two rounds. With the Big Baller Brand behind LiAngelo, expect someone to grab the Ball in the second round.