Morgan Freeman is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to be accused of sexual misconduct.

16 people spoke to CNN about the actor’s alleged inappropriate behavior. Eight claim to be victims, while the other half are witnesses.

A young production assistant says that she was subject to months of sexual harassment while working on set of Freeman’s bank heist comedy, Going In Style. She said he, “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear,” adding that he never successfully lifted her skirt. “Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

The co-writer of the breaking story, Chloe Melas, says that the 80-year-old actor made inappropriate comments to her when she was six months pregnant, covering the press junket for Going In Style. While holding a grip on her hand, he looked her up and down and said, “I wish I was there.” He also added, “You are ripe.”

Recording cameras caught the part where Freeman said, “Boy, do I wish I was there.” But apparently that wasn’t enough to take any action when she brought the issue to CNN and Warner Bros.’ Human Resources department.

