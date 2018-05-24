Nicki Minaj kept her promise, and took to Instagram live to make a bittersweet announcement.

The “Chun-Li” rapper’s highly-anticipated album, Queen, which was originally slate for a June 15th release, will now drop on August 10th. She teased a new single that may come out tomorrow featuring YG, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz.

The Young Money rapper said she’s going to remaster a few tracks and get it “perfect” because the album has so many dope features.

The Barbz were definitely pressed when they caught wind of this news, but the Queens native still has three surprises planned for her fans on June 15th.

She only revealed one out of three surprises. The album’s cover is dropping on June 11th and she claims it’s going to catch our whole lives. We’ll have to wait a few more weeks for the other two surprises, but Nicki says her fans will be happy.

She also announced that she will be giving away $25-50K through a scholarship. The lucky winner will be selected on Twitter, so get your tweets ready.