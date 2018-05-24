The Barbz have been on the edge of their seats waiting for Nicki Minaj’s Queen album.

The NY rapper took to Instagram to upload a video of YG hopping out of a G-wagon, throwing up money. There’s a song playing in the background, which is presumably the collaboration Nicki is referencing in the caption featuring Big Sean and 2 Chainz. “Ayo @yg @2chainz @bigsean WHAT’S GOOD?!??!!!!!!!! BigTake Lil T O M O R R O W NIGHT ” she writes in the caption.

The “Suu Whoop” rapper also posted the video, but he tagged DJ Mustard. So it’s unclear who this track belongs to or where it will go.

As promised, the “Chun-Li” rapper took to Instagram live to make the announcements she was supposed to make The Ellen Show. She’s pushing back her album a whole month, and re-launching her scholarship program.