Brooklyn-bred MC PHresher is heavy on the promo trail for his upcoming album, PH, and the latest single from the project is definitely an ode to the ladies out there.

With “You Do,” PHresher shows off his softer side by serenading his ideal lady with compliments on her style, shoes and overall swag. While the Go Grizzly-produced track is definitely a turn-up hit that the fellas will be getting lit to on any given club night, the visuals are all about appreciating the women out there that know a thing or two about putting together a fresh ‘fit — well, a “PHresh” ‘fit in this case.

Watch PHresher’s “You Do” music video directed by Gambino above, and check for his debut album, PH, to arrive on June 15. You’ll also be able to catch him next weekend performing alongside Eminem at this years Governor’s Ball.