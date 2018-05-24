Rachel Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, was charged this week with charge with fraud by welfare, perjury and false verification for public assistance, as per News station KHQ-TV.

Court documents suggest that the Dolezal illegally received $8,747 in food assistance, and $100 in child care assistance from August 2015 through November 2017.

The investigation began last March, fresh off the release of the former NAACP leader’s book, In Full Color Finding My Place in a Black and White World. She allegedly deposited $84,000 without reporting it.

Rachel claims she “fully disclosed her information,” and declined to answer any further questions.