A$AP Rocky is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated album, Testing, which is slate to be released tomorrow.

The Harlem rapper took to social media to announce a free pop-up show today titled, Use Study 001. The caption read, “CASE STUDY: 001 NYC TONIGHT (LINK IN STORY).”

The show’s details is on Rocky’s shirt if you pay close attention. It’s located at 235 West 46th Street. The doors open at 7pm.

There’s no telling how many case studies there are before the album drops, but all I know is, if you’re in Manhattan you better run over to the venue because it’s going to be bananas.