It’s been a minute since we last saw rapper Shyne out here in these streets, but now he’s making a surprising-yet-welcomed return by way of streetwear imprint 40s & Shorties.

Taking us all the way to his hometown of Belize, the former Bad Boy Records recording artist literally shines in the lookbook for the brand’s recently-released SS’18 collection. The photos give us a look into Shyne’s upbringing in Central America, while also showcasing some seriously ill pieces — graphic tees, shorts, carry-alls and collared shirts are standouts — that all fit perfectly into anyone’s wardrobe for the upcoming season.

Take a journey with Shyne through Belize in the 40s & Shorties Summer 2018 lookbook below, which is available right now in the brand’s online store.