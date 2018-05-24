Matthew McConaughey sat down with Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday and talked about an upcoming movie titled The Beach Bum. The actor is starring in the film alongside Snoop Dogg. Jimmy Kimmel started out by asking how the movie came about, then transitioned into the question of it was shooting with the infamous rapper to which McConaughey revealed, he got “Snooped.”

McConaughey explained to the host what happened when he asked the prop man to make sure it was prop weed and not real weed.

“There’s a scene where I’m going to Snoop because I’ve got writers block and Snoop has the magic weed. So I went to the prop man to make sure I have the prop weed which is like crushed oregano. We pass back and forth and all of a sudden at the end he goes, ‘Yo Moondog,’ that ain’t prop weed, that’s Snoop weed’ and I was like ‘Oh, you son of a gun.’ The next nine hours were a lot of fun but I don’t think we used one word in the English language.”

