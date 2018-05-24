Just two weeks after pulling XXXtentacion’s music, Bloomberg reports that Spotify is considering restoring his catalog.

The streaming service announced their new hate content and hateful conduct policy, which seems to be aimed at artists with accusations of sexual misconduct and violence. X was charged with the aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness-tampering two years ago.

The publication reported that artist reps reached out to Spotify to vent their frustrations about the policy. Employees are allegedly also concerned that the decision will put them behind the competition.

These are reports has not been confirmed by the streaming service, but we’ll know in due time if XXXTentacion’s music is restored.