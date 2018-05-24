Recently social media was in an uproar after Santa Fe High School shooter, Dimitrious Pagourtzis, would potentially be eligible for parole but Hip-Hop artist Tay-K would not be. The platinum Texas rapper is currently in prison after being charged with two murders and aggravated robbery and is awaiting trial. One of the fears was he would receive the penalty but his manager Ezra Averill states that will not be the case.

The Fader reports the death penalty is off the table for Tay-K, which was confirmed by his manager on Instagram. After expressing his wishes for Tay to be freed he then wrote: “OH YEA AND AINT NO DEATH PENALTY OVER HERE #FREETAYK.”

Politifact also chimed in stating that Tay-K would be eligible for parole if convicted and the death penalty is banned for minors since 2005.

For those unfamiliar with Tay-K, the young rapper wrote a single about being on the run from the police titled “The Race,” which took off and became a hit across the country. Earlier this year he released “After You” but it did not live up to the hype of its predecessor.