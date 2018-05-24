Many music fans fell in love with The Weeknd after he debuted his critically-acclaimed first mixtape House of Balloons. Now, the Canadian crooner and his creative team are bringing you another “house” worth checking out, curated especially for those that consider themselves to be creatives.

With HXOUSE, The Weeknd’s Creative Director La Mar Taylor (think XO Brand) links with fellow mastermind Ahmed Ismail for this not-for-profit venture that will act as an “incubator and accelerator” to give innovators of the culture exclusive opportunities to develop skills in music, art, film, photography and beyond.

Here’s how La Mar describes the initiative:

“We came to the conclusion [that] the system was broken and we didn’t want to complain about it. We just wanted to reverse everything we were taught and change the game. Brand new ideas, new vision, leading the industry with cutting-edge innovation and not being led. We are building an untraditional non-profit model that will have an immediate ROI felt in several undeserved creative communities, globally.”

The first HXOUSE will launch in Fall 2018 in partnership with Artscape Daniels Launchpad to develop a $30 million, 30,000 square foot facility to “house” all the creative entrepreneurship going on.

Find more information about the movement and how to sign up over at the official website.