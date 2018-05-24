Morgan Freeman and VISA have a long relationship, with the actor appearing in many of the credit card’s commercials. However, multiple women have came forward blaming the 80-year-old of sexual harassment, and VISA decided to step back.

The credit card company’s spokeswoman issued the following statement:

We are aware of the allegations that have been made against Mr. Freeman. At this point, Visa will be suspending our marketing in which the actor is featured.

This decision comes after the Vancouver-based transit system TransLink backed away as well. Freeman’s voiceover was featured in an ad campaign to promote TransLink’s VISA credit card and mobile payments on its buses and at its automated rapid transit system SkyTrain.