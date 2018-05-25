For a while, the beef between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Casanova was all the buzz in the hip-hop streets. The two Brooklyn artists seemed prime to blow until cooler heads prevailed and a picture of the two together shook the New York city rap climate and elicited praise from 50 Cent, Fabolous and others. Now that the initial shock is over it was back to business for the duo as they took the stage at the iconic SOBs.

It all went down at the release party for Jay Park’s “Soju” single. After a vibrant performance to kick off his guest appearance, Casanova brought 6ix9ine to the stage for “Gunmo.” The beef was stated to be the result of a misunderstanding.

The sight of the two together is a stark contrast to their recent history, which included Casanova and friends being the reported target of a shooting at Barclays Center. 6ix9ine’s manager Tr3yway was arrested as a person of interest but now is a free man.

Everything isn’t easy street for 6ix9nine. While this beef is behind him there are still bubbling rifts with figures in other cities. Aside from street issues, 6ix9ine is currently in toruble with the law as he was arrested for driving without a license and also charged with assaulting an officer during a traffic stop.

When it comes to the music, 6ix9ine is continuing his output by releasing his new single “TATI” and already teasing features for his next album.

Check out footage from the night at SOBs below.