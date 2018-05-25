A middle school student was taken into custody this morning after police responded to a shots-fired call in Noblesville, I.N.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, the shooting was reported just after 9:00 a.m. At least three victims — two students and a teacher — were rushed to the hospital with injuries that have yet to be revealed.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

There has been a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School w/ at least 1 injury. 1 patient came to Riverview Health and was transferred to Riley Hospital in stable condition.Another student is being treated for an ankle fracture. The parents of both students have been contacted. — Riverview Health (@RiverviewHosp) May 25, 2018

Students were seen running from the school building and into “waiting buses” to escape the chaos, ABC News reports.

One seventh grader, who was in the classroom at the time of the shooting, told ABC affiliate RTV, “He walked in and he was late to class and we were all taking a test. When he walked in, he just had this weird look on his face, and reached into his right pocket and pulled out a handheld gun. He took about four to six shots.”

New: Listen to interview from student in classroom at the time of shooting in Noblesville science class @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/ULhzNLPgQk — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) May 25, 2018

The police scanner called for “all units” to respond to an “active shooter.”

Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt reports a secondary threat was made at Noblesville High School following the middle school shooting, but says it’s been nothing but a threat.

“We have not received any information that this has been anything other than a communicated threat,” Jowitt said. “We are securing the high school and taking steps to make sure that it stays secure.”