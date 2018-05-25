Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is the latest Hollywood figure to face allegations of sexual misconduct. News giant CNN said it spoke with eight women who claimed to be victims of harassment by Freeman.

The Shawshank Redemption actor issued a statement on Thursday apologizing to those who felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior.

Freeman’s statement came hours after CNN reported that multiple women had accused the actor of sexual harassment and other troubling behavior on set and in other professional settings.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

CNN said it spoke with 16 people, eight of whom were reportedly victims, who accuse Freeman of a range inappropriate behaviors, from making lewd comments about their bodies to touching them suggestively.

Among the accusers was CNN entertainment reporter Chloe Melas, who said that Freeman had looked her up and down repeatedly and described her as “ripe” during an interview last year. Melas was six months pregnant at the time. A young production assistant said Freeman harassed her over a period of months during the summer of 2015 on the set of “Going in Style.” The actor allegedly rested his hand on her lower back or rubbed it repeatedly, and often made comments about her appearance. A third woman, a production staff member for the 2013 film “Now You See Me,” told CNN that crew members knew “not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms,” or any fitted clothes if Freeman was on set.

TheSource.com will bring more updates on this story as it develops.