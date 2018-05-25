Emerging rapper KOTA the Friend is more than just a dope MC; he’s also an art curator, as we found out last week at the Brooklyn pop-up for his lifestyle brand Fltbys.

A night that brought art heads, audiophiles and more than a few creatives together in the Gowanus neighborhood of BK, the Fltbys crew — abbreviated for Flight Boys New York — put on an event that felt very much like an art hangout, especially since no clothing was on sale for the night. The night was capped off by a performance from KOTA, who’s currently promoting his well-received EP, Anything, that dropped earlier this year.

Check out more shots from the night below, and shop the new Fltbys SS’18 pieces on their official website right now.

Also, listen to the Anything EP below after checking out the recap: