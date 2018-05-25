Last week, Jennifer Lopez told everyone she’s all about that green and her cash. Today, she’s showing everyone why.

Lopez rocks 13 different looks — all laced in diamonds — to bring the theme of her new single to life, starting with a pair of pajamas accessorized by a blinded-out bowling ball. Moments later, she appears in a pair of liquid thigh-high boots and a sheer white blouse that touches the ground followed by a strapless black corset and a diamond-crusted veil.

The opening message to accompany her attire is simple: “Me and my man, we stack it up to the ceiling/Cállate! la boca, let me finish/Everyday I’m alive I make a killing.”

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled is moving around a mansion accented with diamonds spewing his signature ad-libs, which, in this case, scream “more money.” And Cardi B. reminds us that she’s still the Trap Selena, and she doesn’t just make money moves, she bachatas to the bank.

But no matter what they do or say, there are always diamonds involved — $4.5 million worth to be exact.

PEOPLE reports Tiffany & Co. dropped the gems for the video — including a $500,000 platinum and diamond bracelet and a $450,000 diamond necklace.