Kendrick Lamar's 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Goes Platinum

Damn. Kendrick Lamar’s soundtrack for the critically-acclaimed film, Black Panther, just went platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America made the announcement earlier this month.

Black Panther: The Album, released on February 9, earned platinum status and a gold certification on May 10th. Producer Sounwave posted a picture of the platinum plaque on Instagram. “#blackpanther.. more blessings #TDE,” he wrote.

#blackpanther.. more blessings 🙏🏾 #TDE A post shared by Sounwave (@sounwavetde) on May 23, 2018 at 5:25pm PDT

TDE’s Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith curated the album alongside K. Dot. It spawned three singles, “All the Stars” with SZA, “Pray for Me” with The Weeknd and “King’s Dead” with Jay Rock, Future and James Blake.

Kendrick can currently be found on road on The Championship Tour. The tour will continue to run through June 16 when it wraps up in Pittsburgh.