Anyone that’s been a longtime fan of Nike (i.e. “everyone”) is pretty familiar with the Swoosh’s “Just Do It” campaign. That’s why we’re pretty sure the latest Air Max 95 colorways arriving soon will be appreciated and fawned over by many (i.e. “all”).

The “Just Do It” AM95 set utilizes the signature brand tagline on an orange colorway (synonymous with the classic color of Nike sneaker boxes) and a white option that incorporates the popular all-over print. Each shoe also comes with a hang tag for added steez, but these bad boys are honestly swagged out all on their own.

So far no word on when the Nike Air Max 95 “Just Do It” pack will hit shelves, but we’ll keep you posted when it becomes available. Peep more pics of both colorways below:



