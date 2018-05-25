Many musicians are in tune with their stylish side, but only a select few can truly be deemed fashion icons. Sean John shows love to six of the greatest musicians in Hip-Hop and R&B to merge the worlds of music and style with a new range of tees that pay tribute to some and homage to others.

Arriving as a 20th anniversary capsule for the Sean Combs-led lifestyle brand, the featured “Gallery Collection” shows love to the Princess of R&B Aaliyah, funk diva Chaka Khan, psychedelic rock legend Jimi Hendrix, soul superstar Marvin Gaye, NYC’s undisputed Hip-Hop king The Notorious B.I.G. and even Diddy himself, who’s proved time and time again that style is synonymous with his overall brand. Each shirt features a portrait-style screen print to resemble an art gallery piece — much like the one displayed in the two photos above shot by HYPEBEAST.

Check out the complete set of lookbook shots over at HYPEBEAST, or peep the product shots below via Macys, where the entire Sean John 20th Anniversary ‘Gallery Collection’ is available to cop right now for $39 USD each.



Product Images: Macy’s