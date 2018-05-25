Will Smith, Nicky Jam, Era Istrefi, and Diplo Link Up for “Live It Up”

Will Smith hopped back in the booth to collaborate with Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi for the official song of 2018 World Cup Russia. The record features production by Diplo.

“It’s an honor to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” Smith said in a statement. “This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh, and experience magic. Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represents harmony, eclectic flavors, and genres coming together. At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance.”

The visuals for the song is slate to release next month. Afterwards, Will, Nicky, and Era will perform it for the first time at Luzhniki Stadium July 15.

Smith’s last full-length studio release was Lost and Found way back in 2005. Last October, Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff linked for “Get Lit.” However, he said that the “beast” is back and he he’s ready to bring Big Willie back.