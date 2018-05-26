Pusha T’s Daytona has been a hot topic in Hip-Hop since its release on Friday. With conversations ranging from immaculate flows to Drake disses, the G.O.O.D. Music emcee has harnassed the conversation, however, the most controversial may be his album artwork.

For those catching up on the news, Kanye West purchased the photo of Whitney Houston’s hotel bathroom for $85,000 as a last minute cover switch. The immediate family of the late singer has shared they are hurt by the decision, which shows the counter covered in drug paraphernalia and drug covered spoons.

According to People, Damion Elliot, cousin of Houston, was alerted about the artwork from his daughter who was upset at its use. “She sent me this picture from the album cover and I immediately got sick to my stomach because it took me right back to six years ago,” says Elliot.

Elliot also spoke on Kanye’s current “train wreck” but stated that he did not believe the actions of Kanye would go beyond his own issues to harm someone else’s family.

“To do something for a publicity stunt to sell records, it’s absolutely disgusting,” Eliott shared. “It hurt my family and my daughter. It’s petty. It’s tacky.”

Elliott also shared that while he has not heard from Whitney’s mother in regards to the photo, he did attempt to warn his own, Dionne Warwick. Elliott and the family want an apology from Kanye and a switch of album art. But after an $85,000 price tag that may be a distant request.