According to several confirmed reports, a high school basketball player died Saturday night after collapsing while playing in an AAU event in Virginia. James Hampton, 19, was playing for Team United, a Charlotte, North Carolina, AAU program in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League when he collapsed. Hampton was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

His coach, Jacoby Davis, told reporters that Hampton was running down the court during a game at the Boo Williams Sports Complex in Hampton, Virginia, when he looked at a nearby official and said, “Hey ref,” before he collapsing.

According to those in the arena, Hampton appeared to be unconscious and medical personnel rushed to help him, starting chest compressions before he was rushed to Sentara CarePlex Hospital, less than a mile from the arena, where he died.

The coach for Team United told reporters that Hampton has suffered from seizures in the past. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Hampton would have been entering his senior year at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte. He was a 2-star prospect in the class of 2019, according to recruiting sites, and had received a scholarship offer from Hampton University in April