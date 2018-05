Rapper/actor and member of the legendary Hip Hop duo Outkast, Mr. Andre 3000, has a Birthday today!

Andre Benjamin is known for his eclectic style and flow, from his start with the Dungeon Family to his movie roles in films like Idlewild and Jimi: All Is by My Side . He has become a household name as a solo artist as well as part of a legendary group and he continues to evolve with the times. Happy Birthday Mr. 3000 from TheSource.com!