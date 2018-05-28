So in the midst of the whole Kanye West-Kim Kardashian-Rhymefest Twitter back-and-forth, Azealia Banks chimed in to share her experiences of working with Ye.

Banks said The Life of Pablo rapper had a private chef cooking food for just him, meanwhile everyone else was hungry. “I did not fly all the way to Hawaii to lend my creative energy just to watch you stare me in the eyes and eat cantaloupe,” the Harlem rapper said.

The full thread is available here.

After Azealia spoke about the free thinker starving her, she told a similar story, but about Rihanna. She claimed Riri left her downstairs writing music in her Malibu house, while she partied upstairs. The “Work” singer’s team only brought two beers, a can of coke, and a jar of peanuts. “There were six of us and no chairs either,” the 212 rapper added.

Azealia considered the peanuts as a sign of shade, considering their beef. In 2017, the controversial artist criticized celebrities for “using their influence to stir the public.” Then she exposed Rihanna’s phone number to her followers.