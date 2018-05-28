Just two months after Curren$y released his Parking Lot Music project, the rapper is coming out with The Marina EP.

Spitta released the track list for his eight-song extended play on Saturday, with Harry Fraud taking over production as per usual. Features this time around will include Action Bronson, Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, French Montana, Eleuthera and Street Wiz.

“#TheMarinaEP just keeps getting better and better,” Harry Fraud tweeted on Friday. The EP is expected to drop in a few days on May 30.

Earlier this year, Curren$y revealed that he plans to drop the follow-up to his cult-classic Weekend at Burnie’s album from 2011. This release was delayed for unknown reasons, but was swiftly replaced with Parking Lot Music.

The “Airborne Aquarium” rapper was recently featured on producer Sonny Digital’s new single “Dope,” which was co-produced by Bwheezy. Listen to the track below:

Lead Image: Curren$y (via Instagram)