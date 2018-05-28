Kim Kardashian vs. Rhymefest: ‘You Thought You Were Really Worthy To Be On This Album…’

Kim Kardashian vs. Rhymefest: ‘You Thought You Were Really Worthy To Be On This Album…’

You can say a lot of things about Kim Kardashian, but don’t say anything about her man (unless you’re ready for war).

Kim K and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Che “Rhymefest” Smith, who (was) a longtime friend Kanye West, went blow-for-blow via Twitter this weekend after Rhymefest called ‘Ye out for not being hands on or supporting the uplifting, youth-focused non-profit foundation, Donda’s House, which is named after Kanye’s mother.

For those who don’t know, Donda’s House Inc., was originally founded by Donda West and called Loop Dreams. It strived to “install recording studios in High Schools to re-engage students.” Unfortunately, Donda passed before she could watch her foundation reach its full potential. In 2011, Kanye, Rhymefest and Donnie Smith opted to open a community organization and name it after Dr. West “because of the impact that [she] had on our Creative Director Rhymest, her students at Chicago State University and the larger Chicago community.” The foundation took off in 2013, and together the three of them were vested in their Chi-town homeland. But their working relationships came to a halt on Saturday when Rhymefest used Twitter to call out Kanye.

@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was “fuck the youth of Chicago” — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Once she became privy to the tweet, Kim immediately channeled her inner-Tammy Wynette and was ready to stand by her man.

She started her 13-tweet rant by telling Rhymefest to “stop” with his “fake community politics and lies.” From there, gauntlets were thrown, and there was no turning back. The reality star and business woman took jab after jab, calling out the songwriter and philanthropist for using “Kanye’s mom’s name to try to shed a negative light on Kanye.” She concluded round one by signing off with a final tweet that said, “Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is.”

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Fuck i spelled leveraging wrong. Typing while pissed will do this to you 😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album 😂😂😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Rhymefest didn’t wait for round two to come before he responded to Kim with typed letter that opened, “I don’t care if no one on your timeline knows who I am. The people in my community and city do, and that’s what truly matters to me.” Before closing his official response to the matriarch of the West family, he said, “At this point, if you and Kanye want us to dissolve the organization so that you can do the work, we welcome that.”

Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5 — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018

Kim left things alone for the night, then returned for round two with a few more know-your-place clapbacks yesterday afternoon (May 27) once she realized Rhymefest just wasn’t going to learn.

Let me break this all the way down … — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

Kanye and Donda started a charity called Loop Dreams. When Donda passed, they changed the name to Donda’s House. Kanye paid Rhymefest a salary to run it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

Kanye gave his “friend” an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

I will always ride for my man! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

In lieu of the weekend’s very public social media feud, Donda’s House Inc. released a statement saying Donda’s House would be no more.