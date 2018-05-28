You can say a lot of things about Kim Kardashian, but don’t say anything about her man (unless you’re ready for war).

Kim K and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Che “Rhymefest” Smith, who (was) a longtime friend Kanye West, went blow-for-blow via Twitter this weekend after Rhymefest called ‘Ye out for not being hands on or supporting the uplifting, youth-focused non-profit foundation, Donda’s House, which is named after Kanye’s mother.

For those who don’t know, Donda’s House Inc., was originally founded by Donda West and called Loop Dreams. It strived to “install recording studios in High Schools to re-engage students.” Unfortunately, Donda passed before she could watch her foundation reach its full potential. In 2011, Kanye, Rhymefest and Donnie Smith opted to open a community organization and name it after Dr. West “because of the impact that [she] had on our Creative Director Rhymest, her students at Chicago State University and the larger Chicago community.” The foundation took off in 2013, and together the three of them were vested in their Chi-town homeland. But their working relationships came to a halt on Saturday when Rhymefest used Twitter to call out Kanye.

Once she became privy to the tweet, Kim immediately channeled her inner-Tammy Wynette and was ready to stand by her man.

She started her 13-tweet rant by telling Rhymefest to “stop” with his “fake community politics and lies.” From there, gauntlets were thrown, and there was no turning back. The reality star and business woman took jab after jab, calling out the songwriter and philanthropist for using “Kanye’s mom’s name to try to shed a negative light on Kanye.” She concluded round one by signing off with a final tweet that said, “Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is.”

Rhymefest didn’t wait for round two to come before he responded to Kim with typed letter that opened, “I don’t care if no one on your timeline knows who I am. The people in my community and city do, and that’s what truly matters to me.” Before closing his official response to the matriarch of the West family, he said, “At this point, if you and Kanye want us to dissolve the organization so that you can do the work, we welcome that.”

Kim left things alone for the night, then returned for round two with a few more know-your-place clapbacks yesterday afternoon (May 27) once she realized Rhymefest just wasn’t going to learn.

In lieu of the weekend’s very public social media feud, Donda’s House Inc. released a statement saying Donda’s House would be no more.