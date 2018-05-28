Nicki Minaj has jumped to Drake’s defense in his rap feud with Pusha T.

The closing track on the G.O.O.D Music’s head honcho’s latest project, DAYTONA, “Infrared,” took shots at the 6 God’s pen game. “It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin,” referring to the alleged rumor that Meek Mill sparked in 2015, that Quentin Miller is Drizzy’s ghostwriter.

Nicki took to Twitter to defend her label mate and his pen. “Challenging the chosen ones only awakens the sleeping giant,” she wrote.

Niggaz gon run that Quentin shit in the fkn ground like Drake don’t write 4 himself & OTHERS! Ya enemies will remix, reinvent & TRY 2make u RELIVE some old shit for YEARS 2 come when they have NOTHING ON U! Knock it off. Challenging the chosen ones only awakens the sleeping giant — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 27, 2018

The Boy responded with a fiery track entitled, “Duppy Freestyle,” along with an invoice to Pusha for promotional assistance and career revival.

Drake took home the victory in round 1, and Hip Hop heads nationwide are awaiting for Pusha’s response. Check out the Canadian rapper’s response and let us know if you think he bodied the first round.