These Shirts are Perfect For Anyone Riding With Pusha T in His Reignited Drake Feud

Right now, we’re all eagerly waiting for the next round in this insane Drake vs. Pusha T (vs Kanye West?) beef that sparked over the weekend. Of course, sides will be chosen, but King Push might just have the steez to pull off a win.

This set of merch was created in collaboration with artist Cali Thornhill DeWitt, released to coincide with Pusha’s new album DAYTONA that dropped last week. Hoodies, long-sleeve shirts and tees are the only items in the capsule, but the dark, YEEZUS-inspired vibe stitched in the seams falls in line perfectly with the sound you’ll hear on tracks like “If You Know You Know” and “What Would Meek Do?” featuring the man you either love or hate himself, Kanye West. Your move, Drizzy!

Pick up the Pusha T x Cali Thornhill DeWitt DAYTONA merch right now on Pusha T’s official website.