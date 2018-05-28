Pusha T reignited his beef with Drake after he took shots at Drizzy’s pen game in “Infrared,” the closing track of his latest album, DAYTONA.

The 6 God immediately clapped back with “Duppy Freestyle” and addressed his relationship with Quentin Miller, his alleged ghostwriter. “And as for Q, man, I changed his life a couple times / Nigga was at Kroger workin’ double time / Y’all actin’ like he made the boy when I was tryna help the guy,” Drake spit.

On Friday night, Miller corrected the lyrics, clarifying that he worked at Publix, accompanied with a screenshot.

Quentin has been trying to do him since his known affiliation with Drizzy. He recently put out the Crshd Files Vol 2. EP with TheCoolIsMac as Wdng Crshrs. He also released a new single featuring Ty Dolla Sign called, “Long Time.”