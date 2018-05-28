Snoop Dogg helped break a Guinness World Record at the Napa, California festival by mixing up the “largest paradise cocktail” on record. It was only right that the cocktail of choice was gin and juice. As in the signature drink of Snoop’s 1994 single of the same name.

Warren G and Top Chef‘s, Michael Voltaggio helped the rapper mix the drink.

In my @djkhaled voice another 1 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

The commemorative plaque was presented on stage by a Guinness World Records rep. It reads, “The largest cocktail was created by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Michael Voltaggio, Kim Kaechele and Randall Coleman (All USA) in Napa, California, USA on 26 May 2018.”

We can just add this accomplishment to the list of cool things the OG has done during his career.