BAPE heads to the Windy City for a link-up with popular multimedia artist Hebru Brantley, together launching a capsule collection that brings together streetwear fiends with the “i like art” types.

Breakfast with Sharks A post shared by Hebru Brantley (@hebrubrantley) on May 2, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

Brantley’s signature “Flyboy” and “Lil Mama” characters meet BAPE’s well-known Baby Milo in this collab, with each animated mascot featured on a wide selection of graphic tees. The classic shark hoodies also make it into the mix as well, with one featuring a vibrant red base and the other incorporating a simple black.

Expect the BAPE x Hebru Brantley Spring/Summer 2018 capsule to initially drop at BAPE LA and Social Status this Saturday (June 2), with a wider release at Bathing Ape locations on June 9.

Check out the full set below: