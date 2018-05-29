On May 29, Harlem veteran rapper Cam’ron took to Instagram and delivered a thorough and heartwarming tribute to LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Prior to the tribute, the Dipset chief commander predicted that LeBron would make it to his eighth consecutive NBA Finals. His prediction would prove to be a successful one, with the Cavs defeating the Boston Celtics on their home fortress 101 – 92. Cam is no stranger to the game of basketball. He is able to tell stories of one-on-one bouts up against great streetballers such as Stephon Marbury and God Shammgod of whom are are of legendary status in the streetball game.

Killa Cam may have never officially put on an NBA jersey, but fair to say, he would’ve certainly had the opportunity to step toe to toe with LeBron if his talent for the ball was as imminent as it is in the booth. James will have his chance for redemption when the Cavs face off with the Golden State Warriors for the fourth time in a row, starting June 1st!