Although Cardi B is nesting until it’s time to embark on tour with Bruno Mars, she’s making sure her presence is still felt.

Fresh off the release of the music video “Be Careful” last week, Bardi is back with more visuals. The Bronx rapper took to Instagram to give her fans a preview of the video for the Latin-infused record, “I Like It,” featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper admitted that she was 5 months pregnant shooting all of her music videos. However, she still looks stunning, and Baby Bardi is secured under the Celia Cruz-inspired garments.

There’s no telling whether Balvin or Bunny will be featured in the video from the preview, but it will certainly be lit AF.

“I Like It” is set to premiere on YouTube this morning. Check out the teaser below: