The NBA offseason is looking like a time of big business for Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Carmelo Anthony as he and Somerset Hospitality Group are teaming together for a $5 million investment in sports bars and pizza restaurants across the country.

The New York Post reports Melo is an investor in Nobodys Pizza, which will align with The Ainsworth, a chain of bars that have been present for the past 10 years. You may be more familiar with a product of The Ainsworth before their name as the 24-karat chicken wings that took over timelines recently are sold there.

“I am excited about the prospects of partnering with The Ainsworth and Nobody’s Pizza — combining food, entertainment, sports and real estate,” Anthony said in a statement to Side Dish.

The duo of Nobodys Pizza and The Ainsworth are currently executing a plan that will place 20 to 30 new locations across the country in the next seven years targeting areas in proximity to sports venues.

The investment in a pizza chain is a move we have previously seen in the NBA as Anthony’s “Banana Boat” brother LeBron James invested in Blaze Pizza’s takeoff across the nation.

Both Nobodys Pizza and The Ainsworth originated from the South Bronx.