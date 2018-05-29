As much as we hoped the NBA Finals would change, things remain the same. Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors have returned to the NBA Finals.

This marks the fourth occasion these teams will play for the Larry O’Brien Championship. Quite frankly, most people have grown tired of this repetitive matchup. Even Warriors owner, Joe Lacob admits he is has grown “tired.”

When a reporter from The Athletic asked his opinion on the upcoming opponent he had this to say. “Sort of tired of Cleveland to be honest. But having said that, LeBron James is an immense challenge, an incredible player. It’ll be fun,” he added.

Clearly, he acknowledges the creditability of LeBron James. Warriors Guard, Steph Curry made a point not to undermine the talent on rest of the Cavs roster as he explained: “they fought hard too.”

Both teams had to fight hard this year to reach the finals. Especially considering there were two conference game 7’s for the first time in 39 years and both teams had to win on the road.

All things considered, people across the nation took to Twitter as they too shared the “tired” sentiments of Lacob. One user says he has watched this finals matchup through all his years of high school. Some users say they won’t be watching the finals this year.

Nonetheless, CBS Sports found a way to put a comical spin on the fourth season of Warriors vs Cavaliers by putting together a Family Matters montage featuring both teams.

Game one will commence this Thursday at 9 P.M. Will you be watching? If so, who will you be rooting for?